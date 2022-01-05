Garbage truck driver arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Kamakura

Police in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the garbage truck he was driving hit and killed a 70-year-old man.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Haruo Isoda was driving his truck when he hit Yoshiro Ono on a crosswalk and then kept going.
Ono was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Isoda was spotted near the crime scene inside his vehicle about 30 minutes after the hit-and-run. He was quoted by police as saying “I got scared and fled from the scene.”© Japan Today
3 Comments
Login to comment
JeffLee
Isn't 73 too old for such a job, requiring alertness, good eyesight, etc? This is in a country where office workers are routinely downsized and sidelined at age 60 for no other reason than their age. Go figure.
Spitfire
If you have lived in Japan for any length of time this kind of crime wouldn't surprise you in the least.
Mickelicious
Ultimately responsibility for this rests with the ministry responsible for the cretinous system of crosswalks where either pedestrians must compete for real estate with turning vehicles at junctions, or at signal-free 'zebra' crossings that are never policed and whose function is purely decorative as a result.
Introduce Yield ゆずれ signs to replace most of the Stop 止まれ signs introduced when cars only had pretend brakes, and penalise drivers for failing to let pedestrians cross the road (use plain clothes cops for this target-rich environment!), and stop deviously penalising drivers of ABS-equipped cars for rolling slowly over redundant Stop signs.
Good
Yep, 73 too old to be doing that