Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Garbage truck driver arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Kamakura

3 Comments
KAMAKURA

Police in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the garbage truck he was driving hit and killed a 70-year-old man.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Haruo Isoda was driving his truck when he hit Yoshiro Ono on a crosswalk and then kept going.

Ono was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Isoda was spotted near the crime scene inside his vehicle about 30 minutes after the hit-and-run. He was quoted by police as saying “I got scared and fled from the scene.”

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Isn't 73 too old for such a job, requiring alertness, good eyesight, etc? This is in a country where office workers are routinely downsized and sidelined at age 60 for no other reason than their age. Go figure.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

If you have lived in Japan for any length of time this kind of crime wouldn't surprise you in the least.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Ultimately responsibility for this rests with the ministry responsible for the cretinous system of crosswalks where either pedestrians must compete for real estate with turning vehicles at junctions, or at signal-free 'zebra' crossings that are never policed and whose function is purely decorative as a result.

Introduce Yield ゆずれ signs to replace most of the Stop 止まれ signs introduced when cars only had pretend brakes, and penalise drivers for failing to let pedestrians cross the road (use plain clothes cops for this target-rich environment!), and stop deviously penalising drivers of ABS-equipped cars for rolling slowly over redundant Stop signs.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Yep, 73 too old to be doing that

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo