Garbage truck driver arrested over fatal hit-and-run in Kamakura

Police in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the garbage truck he was driving hit and killed a 70-year-old man.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Haruo Isoda was driving his truck when he hit Yoshiro Ono on a crosswalk and then kept going.

Ono was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Isoda was spotted near the crime scene inside his vehicle about 30 minutes after the hit-and-run. He was quoted by police as saying “I got scared and fled from the scene.”

© Japan Today