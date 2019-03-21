Gasoline station robbed of ¥2.9 million

A gasoline station in Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, was robbed of 2.9 million yen on Thursday morning.

According to police, a man forced his way into the office of the gas station at around 2:45 a.m. and threatened the male 67-year-old part-time worker on duty with a knife, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The intruder demanded the employee open the safe. He then took the cash. After binding the employee’s hands and feet with tape, he fled. The employee was not hurt.

Police said the robber is about 175 cms tall, in his 30s, was wearing a black top, face mask and glasses.

