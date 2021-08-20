Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Georgian judoka ejected from Paralympics after assault arrest

2 Comments
TOKYO

A Paralympic gold medalist from Georgia has been ejected from the Tokyo Games after he was arrested earlier this week for allegedly assaulting a security guard at a hotel, the organizing committee said Friday.

Zviad Gogotchuri, gold medalist in the men's judo 90-kilogram division at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, was arrested by Japanese police on Monday.

The 34-year-old judoka was set to compete in the sport's 100-kg division at the Paralympics starting Tuesday. He is accused of breaking a rib of the security guard, a man in his 60s, on the morning of Aug 12 when he jumped on top of him and grabbed his neck.

The incident took place after a different security guard warned Gogotchuri and several other Georgian athletes about the amount of noise they were making while drinking in the corridor of the Tokyo hotel's sixth floor, according to the police.

Gogotchuri was quarantining at the hotel after a member of the country's team tested positive for COVID-19, according to the police.

The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics said it has also barred one of the Georgian athletes who was drinking with Gogotchuri at the time from training for three days as punishment.

The committee said it gave Georgia's 15-member national team that was staying at the hotel and its Paralympic committee a stern warning over their conduct.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Paralympics, involving up to 4,400 athletes from around the world, will be held without spectators, except some students participating in a government-backed education program.

During the Tokyo Olympics, which ended Aug 8, two male judoka from Georgia were stripped of their accreditation for leaving the athletes' village to go sightseeing in violation of COVID-19 protocols.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Good. He got what he deserved.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Paralympic committee taking violations of the 'Playbook' more seriously than the Olympic Committee.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

