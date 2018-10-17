Newsletter Signup Register / Login
German gets 6 years for attempted murder committed after he was snubbed by women

NAGASAKI

A Japanese court sentenced a German man to six years in prison Wednesday for an attempted murder when he was traveling in Nagasaki last year, saying he committed the crime to vent his anger after being turned down by women.

Tobias Gross, 25, stabbed a Japanese man in his 50s multiple times in the neck on a street in the southwestern Japanese city early on Aug. 3, 2017, according to the Nagasaki District Court. He also set a shirt on fire in his hotel room before going outside and assaulting the man.

The defendant "was upset at failing to pick up women at a bar that night and decided to express his anger by killing someone," Presiding Judge Taku Komatsumoto said in handing down the sentence. "His motive was extremely malicious and he had a strong intent to kill."

Prosecutors had sought a 12-year sentence during the lay judge trial. But the court reduced it believing the victim's injuries were relatively light.

Lawyers defending Gross had argued that the crime was committed under the influence of alcohol causing a "different personality to come to the fore."

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

This smells. It would be nice to have a bit more information on this as the motive seems highly unlikely to result in the criminal actions which occurred.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Crazy man stabbing people in the neck. You don’t want people like that walking around.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

...another man loses his child-like mind, has a tantrum and tries to kill somebody because he didn't get what he wanted.

Pathetic. Six years to think about that sounds good...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yes, this story appeared out of nowhere a couple of weeks ago and will doubtless now disappear forever. I suppose we will have to scour other media sources to discover what actually happened.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It seems like alcohol defense no longer works in Japanese court. Now the German psychopath is going to have six years of rent-free living to cool his hot head.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Read too many stories about how easy it is to pick up girls here. But it is not, specially if you are not attractive enough and strange. I guess girls realized how crazy this guy was and kept safe from him

0 ( +0 / -0 )

