German tourist admits to stabbing Japanese man on Nagasaki street

A German tourist indicted for attempted murder admitted Wednesday to stabbing an unacquainted man on a street in Nagasaki last year during his first court hearing.
But lawyers for Tobias Gross, 25, told the Nagasaki District Court that they will contest his criminal responsibility, claiming the crime was committed under the influence of alcohol causing a "different personality to come to the fore."
Prosecutors rejected the defense, although they acknowledged the defendant was drunk when he stabbed the Japanese man several times in the neck in the southwestern Japanese city in the early hours of Aug. 3, 2017.
According to the indictment, Gross also caused a minor fire by lighting a shirt in his hotel room before going outside and assaulting the man, who is in his 50s.© KYODO
Yubaru
If it works for Japanese its got to work for foreigners! (Then I woke up)
bones
The old I was drunk at the time defense!
never fails...unless you are a foreigner
seadog538
In many countries nowadays having been affected by drugs,such as "Ice",seems to be a valid excuse for lessening the seriousness of the offence and accordingly the severity of the punishment.
Dango bong
yeah that might work here!
maybeperhapsyes
What on earth possessed the dude to carry a knife in Japan?
ive never lived in a “safer” country.
Musing tge drunk defense???
this should be an interesting outcome.
Yubaru
Look at that date. I'll bet immigration will go after his arse for overstaying his visa too!
I am always amazed at the speed, or lack there of, that the justice system works here. In other cases involving foreigners, the case went from the "investigative phase" to court trial in less than 6 months. This one, over 1 year has lapsed. I would venture a guess it because the cops couldn't force a confession from the guy and they gave up and took him to court anyway.
There is probably no argument that he committed the crime, just whether or not his defense lawyers can convince a court, and maybe a lay jury, that he was somehow mentally unstable at the time and deserves a stay in the hospital rather than prison.
Vince Black
They sure don't waste any time with foreigners.
What the hell was this nut doing in Japan ?
Michael Jackson
I think being drunk should I add to the charges like if he was driving and had an accident