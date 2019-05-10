Two of Ghosn's former aides escape indictment through plea bargain

Prosecutors have decided not to indict two former close aides to ousted Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn after they agreed to a plea bargain over his alleged financial misconduct, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The former aides -- a foreign executive at Nissan and a former executive at the automaker's secretary office -- have cooperated with investigators by providing documents relevant to allegations that Ghosn had underreported his remuneration for years.

They reached agreement between October and November, according to the sources, in what seems to be the second such deal since Japan introduced the plea-bargain system in June.

They could still be examined in court as witnesses as lawyers for Ghosn are expected to refuse that their confession statements be admitted as evidence.

Ghosn, 65, along with former Nissan director Greg Kelly, 62, has been indicted for allegedly underreporting his remuneration between fiscal 2010 and 2017 as around 7.8 billion yen ($71 million) when it was actually 17 billion yen.

Ghosn has been indicted four times since his initial arrest in November. He is also suspected of transferring private investment losses to Nissan's books, among other allegations.

Ghosn has denied all allegations against him.

