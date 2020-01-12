Ghosn's Japan lawyer: Questioning averaged 7 hours a day

A lawyer for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon while awaiting trial in Japan, said his client was questioned an average of seven hours a day without a lawyer present.
Takashi Takano said on his blog post Saturday the questioning continued through weekends, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Takano has said he told Ghosn he couldn't expect a fair trial in Japan, but his chances of winning were good because the evidence against him was so weak.
Japan's judicial system has come under fire over Ghosn's case. Critics have for years said the prolonged detentions tend to coerce false confessions. Suspects can be detained even without any charges.
Japanese prosecutors and Justice Minister Masako Mori have repeatedly defended the nation's system as upholding human rights, noting Japan boasts a low crime rate. Mori said the system follows appropriate procedures under Japanese law, stressing that every culture is different.
Takano said he recently looked at prosecutors' data and Ghosn's notes to tally the hours of questioning for 70 of the days Ghosn was detained. On three days, Ghosn had been questioned for some 11 hours, according to Takano's tally.
Ghosn was detained under two separate arrests for 130 days. He has been charged with underreporting his future compensation and of breach of trust in diverting Nissan Motor Co. money for alleged personal gain.
In a news conference in Beirut lasting more than two hours, Ghosn reasserted his innocence, and accused Nissan and Japanese government officials of plotting his removal.
Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, has said the compensation was never decided, and the payments were for legitimate business.
Much of his news conference was devoted to criticizing Japanese justice as rigged and harsh. He said he had been grilled without a lawyer present while held in solitary confinement. He advised all foreigners to leave.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Disillusioned
It should be made very clear that, this was not questioning or interrogation. It was intimidation and torture in order to force a confession from a defendant they had (have) very little evidence against. It's actually quite pathetic that prosecutors are so bad that they have to stoop so low.
David Varnes
So in 70 days they 'questioned' Ghosn for 490 hours. That's ridiculous, plain and simple.
RedMango
"Since the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted here, in Paris, in 1948, the presumption of innocence, respect of dignity and rights of defense have been essential components of what constitute a fair trial."
Iwao Hakamada was born March 10, 1936, in Shizuoka City, Japan.
Hakamada was interrogated and, in August 1966, he was arrested based on his confession and a tiny amount of blood and gasoline found on a pair of pajamas he owned. According to his lawyers, Hakamada was interrogated a total of 264 hours, for as many as 16 hours a session, over 23 days to obtain the confession.
They added that he was denied water or toilet breaks during the interrogation.
At his trial, Hakamada retracted the confession, saying police had kicked and clubbed him to obtain it, and pleaded not guilty.[4]
"I could do nothing but crouch down on the floor trying to keep from defecating," he later told his sister. "One of the interrogators put my thumb onto an ink pad, drew it to a written confession record and ordered me, 'Write your name here!' [while] shouting at me, kicking me and wrenching my arm.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iwao_Hakamada
CardinalRed
7 hours a day, intimidation and torture. Just the thing for a known terrorist and murderer ............wait a minute, he is a businessman?
Segata Sanshiro
7 hours a day for 70 days?
That's insane!
Without a lawyer present?
Where is that fair and balanced justice system I keep hearing about? Ghosn could have used some of that.