Ghosn's Japan lawyer quits after client's flight to Lebanon

One of the Japanese lawyers for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has stepped down from that job after Ghosn fled the country.
Junichiro Hironaka had been representing Ghosn in his defense against various financial misconduct allegations. His move, announced Thursday, was widely expected after Ghosn fled to Lebanon late last month.
Hironaka said in a statement that the entire team working on the case at his office will quit but did not outline reasons. He has said before he has felt some empathy for Ghosn's reasons for escape, while stressing he had hoped to win vindication in court.
Hironaka is respected for winning innocent verdicts in high-profile cases in this nation where the conviction rate is higher than 99%. Among the cases he has handled is that of Atsuko Muraki, a welfare ministry official accused of falsely approving a group to qualify for mail discounts. She was acquitted in 2010.
In a news conference last week in Beirut, Ghosn insisted again that he was innocent of the charges of underreporting his future compensation and of breach of trust in diverting Nissan Motor Co money for his personal gain.
He said he fled because he felt he could not expect a fair trial in Japan.
Ghosn's flight while he was out on bail awaiting trial, means his case will not go on in Japan. Interpol has issued a wanted notice but his extradition from Lebanon is unlikely.
Ghosn has accused Nissan officials and Japanese officials of conspiring to bring him down to block a fuller integration of Nissan with its French alliance partner Renault SA of France.
Ghosn, who has signed on an international team of lawyers, has expressed willingness to stand trial in Lebanon.
Brian Wheway
I wonder if the prosecution service are planning to arrest Junichiro Hironaka on suspicion of aiding and (or) betting, being instrumental CG to escape, in the UK its could be classed as perverting the course of justice.
Bugle Boy of Company B
Loser
Reckless
Wishing Ghosn peace, I still would have liked to see the trial unfold.
Aly Rustom
came across this on youtube: very interesting interview with Jeffrey Sonnenfeld. its only around 8 minutes but its a very interesting watch and Jeffrey makes some excellent points...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSdH1xyVM3Y
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Sonnenfeld
Numan
Carlos Ghosn's Japanese lawyers quit after former Nissan chief absconds
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/carlos-ghosns-japanese-lawyers-quit-052131532.html
Sounds like Ghosn is in the right! And the J-gov put the pressure on these lawyers. Prosecutors probably threatened to charge them with aiding and abetting if they didn't quit.
No representation in Japan then Ghosn will have no voice, and the J-prosecutors will try to prosecute him with the media in the eyes of the J-public while fabricating evidence again!
J-prosecutors are bitter and criminal!
Numan
Basically, I post a link on JT. They delete it and start a new article.
i am tired of JT moderators taking my ideas!