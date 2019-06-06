Ghosn's wife appeals to Trump for help in U.S. media interview

The wife of former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn called on U.S. President Donald Trump to step in and help her husband during an interview with CNBC News published Wednesday.
"I am an American citizen. I would like, you know, President Trump as my president, to when he's at the G-20, to address these issues with Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe," Carole Ghosn said.
Carole Ghosn is asking Trump to make representations to Abe when he attends the Group of 20 summit of major economies to be held in Osaka later this month.
She said she wants her husband to "get a fair trial" and for Japanese authorities to respect "the presumption of innocence" in their handling of the case.
"And the third thing, I'd like to speak to my husband. I mean, I miss him dearly. And I wish I could go and be with him at the hardest time of our lives and to take care of him," she said.
The 65-year-old former auto tycoon faces charges of financial misconduct in Japan. He denies all allegations.© KYODO
Reckless
Sorry, ask Macron.
Deadforgood
Why would she ask Trump to help a non-American citizen? Has nothing to do with Trump, or America.
LandOfTheLost
Wow, I'm not a fan of Donald Trump, but if he becomes involved, this could become a thorn in Japan's side. Pretty smart move on Carole Ghosn.
Euro Dude
She should go to Hague to the Human Rights tribunal.
LandOfTheLost
Deadforgood
It's pretty clear you didn't read the article.
MaikuC
If Trump can help get Americans back from North Korea he can get them back from his mate Shinzo
Aly Rustom
agree.
absolutely!
good point!
Tony G
Very very smart. If Trump tells Abe to roll over, Abe rolls over. If Trump throws a stick, Abe goes and fetches.
obladi
Id like to be wrong, but I don't see Trump helping.
Reckless
Trump should help Americans who are wrongfully imprisoned. Even Ghosn's own countries don't care enough to raise a finger.
Realization
Interesting article!!!