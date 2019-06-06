Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn and his wife Carole are seen outside his place of residence in Tokyo on March 8. Photo: REUTERS file
Ghosn's wife appeals to Trump for help in U.S. media interview

NEW YORK

The wife of former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn called on U.S. President Donald Trump to step in and help her husband during an interview with CNBC News published Wednesday.

"I am an American citizen. I would like, you know, President Trump as my president, to when he's at the G-20, to address these issues with Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe," Carole Ghosn said.

Carole Ghosn is asking Trump to make representations to Abe when he attends the Group of 20 summit of major economies to be held in Osaka later this month.

She said she wants her husband to "get a fair trial" and for Japanese authorities to respect "the presumption of innocence" in their handling of the case.

"And the third thing, I'd like to speak to my husband. I mean, I miss him dearly. And I wish I could go and be with him at the hardest time of our lives and to take care of him," she said.

The 65-year-old former auto tycoon faces charges of financial misconduct in Japan. He denies all allegations.

Sorry, ask Macron.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Why would she ask Trump to help a non-American citizen? Has nothing to do with Trump, or America.

2 ( +7 / -5 )

Wow, I'm not a fan of Donald Trump, but if he becomes involved, this could become a thorn in Japan's side. Pretty smart move on Carole Ghosn.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

She should go to Hague to the Human Rights tribunal.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Deadforgood

It's pretty clear you didn't read the article.

"I am an American citizen. I would like, you know, President Trump as my president, to when he's at the G-20, to address these issues with Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe," Carole Ghosn said.

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

If Trump can help get Americans back from North Korea he can get them back from his mate Shinzo

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Wow, I'm not a fan of Donald Trump, but if he becomes involved, this could become a thorn in Japan's side. Pretty smart move on Carole Ghosn.

agree.

She should go to Hague to the Human Rights tribunal.

absolutely!

If Trump can help get Americans back from North Korea he can get them back from his mate Shinzo

good point!

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Very very smart. If Trump tells Abe to roll over, Abe rolls over. If Trump throws a stick, Abe goes and fetches.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Id like to be wrong, but I don't see Trump helping.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Trump should help Americans who are wrongfully imprisoned. Even Ghosn's own countries don't care enough to raise a finger.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Interesting article!!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

