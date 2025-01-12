Ghosn accomplice calls for inmates to be treated humanely in Japan

A former U.S. Green Beret who served a prison term for helping former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan said the country's penal system needs to be reformed to ensure more humane treatment of inmates.
Looking back on his time in prison in Tokyo, Michael Taylor said in late December he suffered "degrading and inhumane treatment," claiming to have been kept in solitary confinement for 17 months. He also said he was only permitted to take two showers in six months.
Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison by the Tokyo District Court in 2021 for helping Ghosn jump bail and escape from Japan hidden in a box on a private jet on Dec 29, 2019.
While imprisoned, Taylor suffered frostbite from being housed in an unheated cell, was allowed to write only four letters per month, and was not permitted to make phone calls to family or friends, even when he received news that his father was about to die, he said.
Such treatment violates the U.N. Convention Against Torture, which prohibits the use of torture and other acts of cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment, he told an online press conference hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan on Dec 23.
Taylor said he has no regrets about helping Ghosn escape after hearing the former Nissan leader "was being tortured," put in solitary confinement and subsequently prohibited from speaking to his wife as a condition of bail.
Arrested in November 2018 on suspicion of underreporting his remuneration and misusing the automaker's funds, Ghosn escaped to Lebanon after jumping bail.
Asked if Taylor felt it was unfair that Ghosn had been enjoying his freedom, he said, "Having Carlos out and free? No, that was the purpose of the mission."
Meanwhile, Taylor said it was "really shocking" when he found out he was facing arrest in Japan, as he had consulted with several attorneys before aiding Ghosn and was told that "bail jumping is not a crime" in the country's legal system.
Though Ghosn had covered "some of the legal fees," Taylor says he is still in debt from outstanding bills, after fees in Japan exceeded $500,000.© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
JJE
Savage stuff worthy of a barbaric feudal system.
Peter14
Hard to understand how a modern civilized nation can treat prisoners in such a barbaric way. It is shameful and an embarrassment for all Japanese people. A reflection of a darker side to Japan, not spoken about in any official capacity, but its existence is undeniable.
browny1
If his statements are true then Japan has a long, long way to go in order to achieve a just penal system.
And it's not about something as lame as "do the crime, do the time" - but more about basic human decency in a modern democratic society.
Yes he was found guilty and sentenced, however the claims of 1.5 years solitary, showering twice a month, freezing cells, prohibited to call friends or family and restricted in letter writing sounds like something out of a Gulag. And for a non-violent, non-thieving, minimally damaging crime to person or property!!!
For Japan to earn any dose of respect Internationally and afford it's own citizens abroad fairness and justice, it'd do good to initiate a direly needed transformation of an outdated system.
sakurasuki
@JEE and @Peter14, add the fact that inmates in Japan can't call their loved ones while in prison.
Just last year, Denmark refused to give Watson to Japan citing that he couldn't get fair trail while in Japan. It doesn't need even need to mention Japanese prison condition.
https://oceanographicmagazine.com/news/anti-whaling-activist-paul-watson-freed-from-danish-prison/
https://www.neptunespirates.uk/post/denmark-stands-firm-japan-s-extradition-request-for-paul-watson-rejected
Hawk
The sentence was for helping Ghosn. The punishment was for embarrassing Japan.
Fighto!
If this is true, it sounds like Ghosn has stiffed Taylor. He should have paid him $millions after all Taylor did for him.
sakurasuki
Now Japan just got someone who talk for free, doing public relation globally about Japan's harsh, inhuman and outdated prison system.
JJE
Good point. Denmark handing Watson over to be summarily tortured and murdered in one of these bestial dungeons would have been an affront to public decency.
u_s__reamer
History has taught us the bitter lesson that democracy, freedom and humanity die in the dark, the places where arrogant government officials addicted to power keep the lights switched off. The state of a country's human rights can be measured by a government's treatment of its prison inmates. Japan still flunks.