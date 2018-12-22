Ghosn allegedly used Nissan fund in dealing with personal investment

Ousted Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn is suspected of using a Nissan fund to give a reward to an acquaintance who helped him in dealing with a personal investment incurring a huge loss, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Ghosn allegedly paid $14.7 million to the Saudi Arabian acquaintance from Nissan's "CEO reserves," a fund pool intended for financing unexpected business operations not covered by the regular budget, they said.

Ghosn, charged over underreporting his remuneration and who remains in detention, was served with a fresh arrest warrant Friday for transferring the private derivatives contract, which was incurring an appraisal loss of 1.85 billion yen ($17 million), to the Nissan account in a breach of trust.

The investment contract with Japan's Shinsei Bank was moved to Nissan after the bank sought additional collateral due to the swelling loss, the sources said.

The contract, which racked up losses during the 2008 global financial crisis, was later transferred back to Ghosn's personal asset management firm with his acquaintance backing the transaction, the sources said. The $14.7 million payment was a reward for helping shift the contract back from Nissan by providing a credit guarantee, they said.

The bank initially opposed Nissan's taking over the contract for fear of violating the law, but the transfer was later instructed by a foreign executive of the bank who was on friendly terms with Ghosn, they said.

The former Nissan chairman did not have the automaker shoulder the investment loss after being told by financial authorities it would be illegal, Ghosn's lawyer Motonari Otsuru has said.

According to investigative sources, Ghosn said he paid the acquaintance for helping Nissan resolve trouble with car dealers in Saudi Arabia and lobbying for the company regarding investments in the country.

He admitted to shifting the contract to Nissan but denied causing any loss to the company, saying he temporarily needed the company's creditworthiness and had no intention of using the automaker's fund to erase the loss, the sources said.

Part of Nissan's reserve fund was managed by an overseas subsidiary and practically controlled by Ghosn alone, according to the sources familiar with the transaction between Ghosn and the acquaintance.

The arrest warrant served Friday came as a surprise as he was seen to be nearing release on bail from the Tokyo Detention House for the first time since Nov. 19.

Questions had been raised by foreign media and legal experts about the prosecutors' way of seeking to hold Ghosn in custody by relying on the same allegation of underreporting of remuneration for two different periods in the securities reports for which the previous two arrest warrants were served.

The confinement of Ghosn, credited with saving the Japanese automaker when it was teetering on the brink of bankruptcy in the late 1990s, has sparked criticism from overseas over the possibility his detention could be legally prolonged indefinitely, and over the absence of lawyers during interrogations, a norm in Japan.

