Ghosn family seeks U.N. help against 'judicial persecution' in Japan

The family of former Renault and Nissan head Carlos Ghosn has submitted another request for U.N. intervention against what it says is his "judicial persecution" in Japan, one of their lawyers said Sunday.
Jessica Finelle said the family had approached the working group on arbitrary detention at the Office of the U.N. Commissioner for Human Rights to see if they could provide some redress.
In the request, the lawyers say bail conditions imposed on Ghosn amounted to "house arrest" and were intended to weaken him psychologically ahead of his trial.
Ghosn was dramatically arrested in November as he stepped off his private jet in Tokyo. He was held for 108 days as prosecutors investigated financial misconduct allegations and charged him with three counts.
He finally won bail in March, agreeing to conditions including living in a court-appointed residence monitored by cameras.
But prosecutors then leveled a fresh allegation against him in April and he was rearrested, spending another 21 days in detention before winning bail a second time.
The former Nissan chief is now preparing for trial on four charges of financial misconduct ranging from concealing part of his salary, to using Nissan funds for personal expenses.
Lawyers for the family said in the latest request to the U.N.'s working committee on arbitrary detention that the number and scale of the conditions imposed on Ghosn amounted "in effect to house arrest, meaning that his provisional detention continues and he is still deprived of his liberty".
The restrictions, "especially the prohibition of any direct contact with his wife, appear to be abuse aimed at tiring him out psychologically and to put him in a position of weakness... in violation of the right to a fair trial".
"This really amounts to a form of judicial persecution of Carlo Ghosn who is prohibited from meeting his wife, even for an hour in the presence of lawyers," they say, according to the documents seen by AFP.
Describing Ghosn as being held "hostage", the lawyers go on to demand that the UN working group declare the Japanese measures to be "arbitrary" and to urge Japan to "release (him) without delay".
Lawyer Finelle told AFP that even if the U.N. working group has no power to compel Japan to act differently, "it is still a matter of image for the Japanese".
She said she hoped for a decision before Ghosn's court case begins, which might not be until next year.© 2019 AFP
seadog538
It's interesting that the Ghosn Family, having lived in Japan for quite a long time,are only now complaining about the "violation of rights" and "arbitrary detention" which reportedly are an integral part of Japanese Law. That they are now directly affected must be playing a big part.
Belrick
The stipulations behind his bail conditions are inhumane. There's no doubt about it. Japan needs to be held accountable for its 99.9% conviction rate, which it gets through a myriad of bullying tactics from the prosecution process and inhumane judiciary.
Chip Star
Good on the Ghosns. Japan should be absolutely ashamed at its so-called justice system.
Kobe White Bar Owner
One thing Japanese/Japan inc hate is to be shamed, which i guess the family are trying to do on a global scale. What with the olypics around the corner its not painting a pretty picture.
FREE GHOSN!!
Educator60
Seadog538, “It's interesting that the Ghosn Family, having lived in Japan for quite a long time,are only now complaining about the "violation of rights" and "arbitrary detention" which reportedly are an integral part of Japanese Law. That they are now directly affected must be playing a big part.”
Well, to be fair, his wife really hasn’t lived here a long time. They’ve only been married a few years. And his children, lived here as children but I believe haven’t really lived here as adults. They went off to university overseas and seem to have businesses etc overseas. Not sure how much time they’ve spent here as adults.
umbrella
The treatment of Ghosn is disgusting. Really on a par with North Korea and China. The UN must get involved to order Ghosn's immediate release and allow him to get out of the japan hell hole.
Aly Rustom
Exactly. And its time to name and shame. Good on the Ghosns! Thank you!
coskuri
Takata was terrible for the image of Japanese industry, the new Nissan-Renault engine scandal will be worse. The J-prosecutors appear as super-heros for getting Ghosn out of action.
These people have lived on "planet one-percent" all their lives.
Disillusioned
Japan has a history of not responding well to international intervention and condemnation. This could result in his bail being revoked by this pathetic legal system that can only win cases by torturing arrestees until they breakdown and confess regardless of guilt.
Reckless
Only Trump could help. UN is crap.
Akie
UN is irrelevant.
Reckless
Macron dropped the ball on this. The treatment of a French citizen like some international terrorist shows that Macron and France are completely emasculated. Ghosn should apply for US citizenship asap!
Kenji Fujimori
It's about time the UN gets involved. This is a human rights violation.
Kenji Fujimori
Because tbe French President was useless to save his own citizens, it shows how weak the French are..
Aly Rustom
Agree 100% the man is a lightweight.
Absolutely
Kenji Fujimori
Imarine once he's out, he becomes CEO of GM, that would be interesting, he was actually offered tbe position back in the 90s but declined cause of his loyalty to Nissan.
Kenji Fujimori
*Imagine
Yubaru
Yet even involving the UN will do nothing, other than possibly harm the image of the Japanese "justice" system. On the other hand Japan has leverage against the UN with funding, so if push comes to shove, watch this too get brushed aside and ignored by Japan, and the UN as well!
Arturo Jamilla
Good place to seek help since Ghosn family can spread some money around to purchase sympathy.
Kenji Fujimori
Meanwhile Kelly is a free man, the Americans raised their eyebrows their own countryman was imprisoned by this espionage by Saikawa and in less than a flash the gov here released him.
Perhaps if Macron took out the crossaint from his mouth and spoke up, Ghosn would of been released from this corporate espionage.
Arturo Jamilla
Perhaps if Ghosn didn't conduct shady practices he wouldn't have found himself in this situation.
Educator60
Kenji Fujimori, “Meanwhile Kelly is a free man”
Kelly and Ghosn are both out on bail with various bail conditions.
since1981
Arturo, you should work for the prosecutors office .... or do you? Seems as though you have solid evidence of guilt that we haven't seen yet.
Yubaru
And perhaps you can let him have his day in court before lynching him. The process is just as important as the outcome, and right now, the process is screwed up big time!
How you may ask? Because it has manged, with the willing assistance of the media here, to try and convict this man in the court of public opinion.
Designer
I really don't know what to make of all this, but one thing is for sure, I won't ever buy a Nissan or related product as a direct result of this matter.
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
This case is a very bad example to the world that Japan is a big bully and still very ungrateful to any foreigners
that had help saved a public bankrupt Japanese company. for sure now, no foreigners will help Japan anymore.
Aly Rustom
Very true!
They shouldn't.