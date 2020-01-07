Ghosn says he will reveal names of Japan gov't officials behind his arrest

Former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn plans to name those he thinks were behind his 2018 arrest for alleged financial misconduct, including some in the Japanese government, at a press conference in Beirut at 3 p.m. on Wednesday (10 p.m. Japan time), a U.S. broadcaster said Tuesday.

Ghosn told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo over the weekend that he has "actual evidence" and documents that will prove there was a plot to "take him out" in response to his plan to merge Nissan with its alliance partner Renault SA, the automaker's largest shareholder, according to the report.

The 65-year-old was awaiting trial on charges including financial misconduct before he jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon late last month.

Nissan said Tuesday in a statement there is no change in its plan to take legal action against alleged misconduct by Ghosn after his departure to Lebanon, which the automaker called "extremely regrettable."

"Ghosn's flight will not affect Nissan's basic policy of holding him responsible for the misconduct uncovered by the internal investigation," including misstatement of his compensation and misappropriation of the company's assets for his personal benefit, Nissan said in its first statement issued since Ghosn's escape.

Japanese investigative sources said Ghosn traveled to Osaka from Tokyo on a bullet train on Dec 29, before flying out of Kansai International Airport in a dramatic escape from what he has said is a "rigged Japanese justice system."

Ghosn, who was arrested more than a year ago by Japanese prosecutors, was released on bail in April on conditions that included no travel abroad. He arrived in Lebanon via Turkey on Dec 30.

Lebanon, which has no extradition agreement with Japan, has said Ghosn entered the country legally in possession of a French passport and a Lebanese identification card. Ghosn holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationality.

The Financial Times reported Tuesday that a company linked to Mike Douglas, a former British serviceman, had paid the bill for a jet Ghosn used in his escape. But Douglas has denied any involvement, according to the paper.

The FT said Douglas, CEO and president of a specialist aviation and logistics firm based in Dubai, used to work as a contractor to the U.S. military in Iraq, an experience shared by Mike Taylor and George Zayek, the two private security contractors who accompanied Ghosn on his trip out of Japan.

Meanwhile, Japan's transport minister said Tuesday large luggage carried by private jet passengers will undergo mandatory inspections both on arrival and before departure.

Transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said the measure was introduced as of Monday at Haneda, Narita, Chubu and Kansai airports. Ghosn was reportedly smuggled out of the country in a large trunk used for audio equipment that was too large to fit through airport scanners.

