Ghosn says he will reveal names of Japan gov't officials behind his arrest

Former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn plans to name those he thinks were behind his 2018 arrest for alleged financial misconduct, including some in the Japanese government, at a press conference in Beirut at 3 p.m. on Wednesday (10 p.m. Japan time), a U.S. broadcaster said Tuesday.
Ghosn told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo over the weekend that he has "actual evidence" and documents that will prove there was a plot to "take him out" in response to his plan to merge Nissan with its alliance partner Renault SA, the automaker's largest shareholder, according to the report.
The 65-year-old was awaiting trial on charges including financial misconduct before he jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon late last month.
Nissan said Tuesday in a statement there is no change in its plan to take legal action against alleged misconduct by Ghosn after his departure to Lebanon, which the automaker called "extremely regrettable."
"Ghosn's flight will not affect Nissan's basic policy of holding him responsible for the misconduct uncovered by the internal investigation," including misstatement of his compensation and misappropriation of the company's assets for his personal benefit, Nissan said in its first statement issued since Ghosn's escape.
Japanese investigative sources said Ghosn traveled to Osaka from Tokyo on a bullet train on Dec 29, before flying out of Kansai International Airport in a dramatic escape from what he has said is a "rigged Japanese justice system."
Ghosn, who was arrested more than a year ago by Japanese prosecutors, was released on bail in April on conditions that included no travel abroad. He arrived in Lebanon via Turkey on Dec 30.
Lebanon, which has no extradition agreement with Japan, has said Ghosn entered the country legally in possession of a French passport and a Lebanese identification card. Ghosn holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationality.
The Financial Times reported Tuesday that a company linked to Mike Douglas, a former British serviceman, had paid the bill for a jet Ghosn used in his escape. But Douglas has denied any involvement, according to the paper.
The FT said Douglas, CEO and president of a specialist aviation and logistics firm based in Dubai, used to work as a contractor to the U.S. military in Iraq, an experience shared by Mike Taylor and George Zayek, the two private security contractors who accompanied Ghosn on his trip out of Japan.
Meanwhile, Japan's transport minister said Tuesday large luggage carried by private jet passengers will undergo mandatory inspections both on arrival and before departure.
Transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said the measure was introduced as of Monday at Haneda, Narita, Chubu and Kansai airports. Ghosn was reportedly smuggled out of the country in a large trunk used for audio equipment that was too large to fit through airport scanners.© KYODO
Yubaru
Well, just have to wait an see who he will name! Going to be an interesting press conference!
Warming up the pop-corn machine!
Kniknaknokkaer
I hope this will be interesting but I suspect it won't be and will just come across as a fugitive rambling about conspiracies.
TheLongTermer
could be, but look at how the J media and gov spokespeople are pre empting the strike with attacks on Ghosn everyday
KnowBetter
Oh I bet 'somebody' wishes they could rearrest Ghosn to once again shut him up...
WilliB
Go, Gohsn! Get the popcorn ready for the press conference.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
By the way, who or how many mean hearted person is Nissan trying to protect ???. It is time, to clean house in Nissan.
sensei258
You could have avoided all of that trouble if you had just handed over those fat brown envelopes they hinted at
TumbleDry
I can bet this would change absolutely nothing.
macv
hope he will get fair press conferences as opposed to the biased garbage FCCJ produces
gokai_wo_maneku
I can say with certainty that these officials will become instant celebrities. They'll be on all the talk shows.
Aly Rustom
And the beer!! This is going to be awesome! I have a feeling he's got enough to put a real dent into this corrupt system. And I bet he's not only going to talk about all the corporate greed, but also his time in incarceration, the conditions of his bail and everything else. And THAT will really be egg in the face of the Japanese system.
One thing is for sure. This story is going to get alot more interesting.
kurisupisu
It’s too late...
Triring
Bunch of hogwash if you ask me.
He was in a detention center most of the time and had no contact with the outside.
The documents will need to be after he was detained or it will just be his personal speculations.
daito_hak
Nobody is asking you so you don't actually need to burden us with your meaningless comments.
It's funny, when it comes to the fabricated accusations the little monkeys brought against him, they must be legit. But when he has his own facts to defend himself, they are "hogwash". And the same never dare to explain us why Saikawa has never been prosecuted for the illegal compensations he got.....
thepersoniamnow
Japan is like no other nation when it comes to changing something because of one incident.
It takes a case of abuse to pass a law.
It takes Ghosn escaping...
After a whole family dies...a better drunk driving rule.
papigiulio
I'm not getting my hopes up, even though he might have evidence, Japanese TV will spin it like he is the devil. But im interested who he will name. Saikawa at least and some in the government?
There are some b*tts clenching up in Kasumigaseki right now.
thepersoniamnow
Lol Ally’s so excited.
Man, for your sake, I really hope you can find something that you can bash Japan with and be happy.
I think its gunna be a lot of he said she said in the end.
CEOB55
I am also hoping Ghosn can shed some light on what REALLY happened at the meeting on December 20th between the President of Lebanon and Keisuke Suzuki, the Japan Minister of Foreign Affairs (not the foreign minister). Suzuki is a 40-something acolyte of Aso and Abe. Good chance he was giving the message to the Lebanese President that at least Abe and the LDP wanted to wash their hands of Ghosn (not good for business with 2020 and Abe needing to identify a successor). Just leave the back door open for the holidays....Let the idiots at MOJ and the Prosecutors office blather on and on as part of the kabuki play-- Abe has more important things to deal with in his mind that having Ghosn and the bad publicity for Japan muddying things up for him and the LDP. Well, this will be fun.....
Mahmood Hassan
The Return of the Pink Panther
Northernlife
Going to be interesting to see how the J media spin this..
oldman_13
Sweet, can't wait!