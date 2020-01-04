Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ghosn to be summoned by Lebanon's public prosecutor

By Tony Gamal-Gabriel
BEIRUT

Former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail in Japan and fled to Beirut, is due to be summoned by Lebanon's public prosecutor next week, an official said Friday.

Japanese investigators are probing how the man who was once the country's best paid corporate executive managed to slip out of house arrest and dodge trial, causing a national embarrassment.

In Turkey, where Ghosn switched jets on his way to Beirut, a private aviation company said its aircraft were used illegally and filed a complaint after the authorities arrested seven individuals over the secret transit.

The Lebanese authorities have already stressed that Ghosn -- who holds the French, Lebanese and Brazilian nationalities -- had entered the country legally and that Beirut had no extradition agreement with Japan.

An official speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity said a summons was expected to be handed to Ghosn next week, as a result of Interpol issuing a red notice against him.

"The Lebanese judiciary is obliged to hear him. But it can still decide whether to arrest him or let him remain free," the official said, adding that Ghosn could be heard on January 7 or 8.

Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and has been under house arrest since April, facing multiple charges of financial misconduct.

An Interpol "red notice" is a request to law enforcement across the world to provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action. It is not an arrest warrant.

The exact circumstances of Ghosn's escape remain unclear and Japanese investigators searched his Tokyo residence Thursday for clues.

On Thursday, Kyodo News quoted an associate of Ghosn, Imad Ajami, as claiming the tycoon was helped by two private security operatives who pretended to be part of a music band for a Christmas party.

But according to public broadcaster NHK, a surveillance camera at his Tokyo residence showed him leaving alone around noon on December 29 and not returning.

In Turkey, the interior ministry opened an investigation into how Carlos Ghosn was able to switch private jets in Istanbul unnoticed.

