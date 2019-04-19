Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Photo: AFP/File
crime

Ghosn to be indicted on new charge on Monday

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Tokyo prosecutors will indict former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on a new charge on Monday when his detention period over suspected financial misconduct expires, local media reported Friday.

The 65-year-old is being questioned in a Tokyo detention centre over allegations he siphoned off millions of dollars from his former company Nissan to a dealership in the Middle East for his own ends.

Ghosn strenuously denies the allegations and insists they have been cooked up in a "plot" by Nissan executives wary of plans to bring the Japanese car giant closer to its French partner Renault.

On Friday, public broadcaster NHK cited unnamed sources as saying that Tokyo prosecutors will indict the former auto tycoon as early as Monday on suspicion that he had used the money from Nissan for his personal investments into 30 companies.

Kyodo News said the prosecutors decided to indict Ghosn on April 22.

NHK reported that about 3 billion yen ($26.8 million) transferred to an American firm named Shogun Investments, run by Ghosn's son, had been spent on investments in at least 30 companies.

Tokyo prosecutors are also considering questioning Ghosn's son, according to NHK.

Ghosn had already spent 108 days in custody over three other charges of alleged financial malpractice -- accused of two counts of deferring part of his salary and concealing this from shareholders and another charge of seeking to shift personal losses to the company.

He has already won bail once over the first three charges.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Surprise surprise. What a shockingly bad justice system Japan has. Lock you up until you go stir crazy and admit to anything. Poor. Prosecutors are inhumane.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

So they will have a reason to lock him up some more?

No particular fan of his here, but perhaps his judge should launch a demand for return of meaningless bail money.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #27

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

ALT

Vote in Your Home Country if You Live in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Travel

3 Simple Ways to Discover Japan’s Unique Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Families

Japan’s ‘Shocking Images Of Parenting’ Twitter Trend Will Leave You Crying With Laughter

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Golden Week 2019: 12 Things To Do If You’re Staying In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo