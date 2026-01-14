 Japan Today
crime

Gifu teacher arrested over theft of school's musical instruments

0 Comments
GIFU

An elementary school teacher in Gifu was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing trumpets and other musical instruments from the school, police said.

Gifu prefectural police suspect Kazuaki Tsuchiya, 57, stole seven trumpets and a trombone case from Tetsumei Sakura Elementary School between around April 2021 and November last year.

Tsuchiya taught music to upper-grade pupils and managed the instruments, according to the city's board of education. He was quoted by police as saying he "did not do it."

The police said they received a tip in November from a secondhand shop in Gifu about a "suspicious person" who went there frequently to sell musical instruments.

The police have also confirmed that more than 20 instruments were sold in Tsuchiya's name and are investigating possible links to the case.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

