Girl arrested after mother, daughter stabbed in Tokyo's Shibuya

A girl was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder after apparently stabbing a mother in her 50s and her young daughter on a street in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward.

The injuries included a stab wound in the back of one of the victims, police said, adding the pair did not recognize the suspect. The police said the suspect claims to be under 20 and the younger victim is between 10 and 19.

The suspect, who was arrested for the attempted murder of the older victim, was found in possession of three small knives, according to a police official.

The police received a call about the incident at around 7:30 p.m.

"I heard a strange voice and saw a woman attacking a parent and child," said a man in his 30s who lives near the scene of the attack. "The mother was frantically asking her daughter, who had turned pale, if she was OK."

The incident occurred near Shinsen Station on the Keio Inokashira Line in an area surrounded by commercial and residential buildings.

