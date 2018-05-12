Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Girl on bicycle killed after being hit by drunken driver

KUMAMOTO

A 17-year-old girl riding a bicycle was killed when she was hit from behind by a car driven by a 25-year-old man in Kumamoto.

Police said the driver, Takaaki Konoo, a company employee, has been charged with reckless driving resulting in death.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. Friday in Nishi Ward. Fuji TV reported that the girl, Ryuna Murakami, was hit from behind by the car and flung off her bike. She was taken to hospital where she died from severe head injuries about two hours later.

Police gave Konoo a breath analyzer at the scene of the accident and detected alcohol in his breath 1.2 times over the legal limit for driving.

