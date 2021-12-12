Glass object thrown from high-rise building hits car on expressway

Police in Osaka are searching for whoever threw a glass object from a high-rise building, which hit a car traveling on the Hanshin Expressway.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in Chuo Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The object, which was a 30-cm-square decorative glass stone, hit the roof of a car being driven by a doctor.

The impact caused a dent in the car’s rooftop. The driver, who was not hurt, stopped and called 110. Police said whoever threw the object faces a charge of attempted murder.

Police said they are looking at footage from the dashcam of the car following the doctor to try and pinpoint where the glass object was thrown from.

© Japan Today