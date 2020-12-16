Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Go To Travel coupons worth ¥1 million stolen from Shizuoka hotel

5 Comments
SHIZUOKA

A hotel in Shimoda City, Shizuoka Prefecture, has reported the theft of 1,000 coupons from the government’s Go To Travel subsidy campaign. Intended to encourage domestic travel, the stolen coupons are worth one million yen. 

According to police, an employee of the Kurofune Hotel noticed the coupons were missing around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday Dec 13, Sankei Shimbun reported. The Go To Travel coupons, which can be redeemed at the users’ travel destinations, were kept in an unlocked office on the premises. The theft is believed to have occurred between 7 p.m. on Dec 11 and 7 p.m. the following day.

The coupons were valid in six prefectures, including Shizuoka and Tokyo, and were to be given to hotel guests.

The government on Monday announced it was suspending the Go To Travel campaign from Dec 28 until Jan 11 to try and halt the surge in coronavirus cases nationwide.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Wonder what they will do with those coupons.

Definitely won't be able to use them in the near future ....

.... or change them for some Christmas-present-cash!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

oops..........

The Go To Travel coupons, were kept in an unlocked office on the premises.

Good way to store them. Were they under a sign that said "Go To Travel coupons, here. Please don't take them?"

The theft is believed to have occurred between 7 p.m. on Dec 11 and 7 p.m. the following day.

So NO one on the clock went in there for 24 hours? Must be a secluded area. Or someone not doing their job.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I have used the coupons a lot in the last months since the program started. They have serial numbers on them. Just put a BOLO out to be aware of the numbers and cross check them.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

naisu....

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They each have individual serial numbers so can be traced to where there were used. So the “thief” probably hotel employee (soon to be ex-employee?) will have to be very careful using them.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Stolen!! NO...not in Japan!! "Stolen" is way harsh of a word, probably the article meant- misplaced. Stealing is unheard of in this nation...(sarcastically pouting)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

