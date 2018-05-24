Gov't ordered to pay damages over inmate's solitary confinement

A district court has ordered the government to pay 400,000 yen in damages to an inmate who was unjustifiably held for months in a cell for solitary confinement equipped with a surveillance camera.

The Kumamoto District Court said Wednesday it was unlawful to continue holding the 35-year-old man in solitary confinement with a surveillance camera even after it became unnecessary to monitor him.

Use of a surveillance camera is allowed, but it is clear that being held in a cell equipped with a camera is "mentally tougher," the court added.

According to the complaint, the inmate was held in the solitary cell, known as a protection room, from the end of January to early February 2012 after he kicked a door. Such rooms are used to hold inmates who could injure others.

The Kumamoto prison placed him in solitary confinement with a surveillance camera for seven months through October 2013 for hitting a prison officer in the face.

The inmate argued that it was unlawful to use a solitary cell with a surveillance camera without specific rules.

The court said the rules for solitary cells equipped with surveillance cameras should be the same as for protection rooms in general, limiting their use to less than 72 hours.

The government argued that the man had been treated appropriately due to his repeated "violent behavior."

