Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Gov't shares nationwide info on abusive baby sitters

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's welfare ministry on Thursday began sharing with local municipalities information on baby sitters who have been subjected to administrative action for sexual assault or abuse, to prevent a similar incident from happening amid a spate of such malicious cases.

Although the municipalities currently publish the names of baby sitters and disciplinary actions on their respective websites, that information is generally not shared.

Such information is slated to become available to the general public by next summer at the earliest.

Baby sitters in Japan who work freelance are required to register at their local governments as "unlicensed day-care facilities" and they can be subjected to disciplinary action for any malicious behavior.

However, the lack of information sharing had previously raised criticism that such baby sitters may be able to continue abusing children in other localities.

Under the new system, municipalities will report to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare the name, address and type of disciplinary measure of baby sitters who have been penalized. A list will then be uploaded on a special website accessible for the relevant local officials.

People can currently view the names of registered baby sitters on a website operated by the government called "Koko de sa-chi."

The move comes after a former baby sitter was sentenced in August to a prison term of 20 years over forcible sexual intercourse and other indecent acts on 20 boys aged 5 to 11.

According to the Tokyo District Court ruling, he had committed the acts in areas including Tokyo, the nearby prefectures of Ibaraki, Shizuoka, Yamanashi, as well as in Hiroshima in western Japan.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

6 Jobs in Japan for Engineers, Marketers and Finance Pros

GaijinPot Blog