Gov't to discuss legal change to punish people who pay for sex

Japan's Justice Ministry plans to set up a panel of experts tasked with considering a legal revision to introduce punishment for those who engage sex workers, after questions on the issue were raised in the Diet, a source close to the matter said.
Debate about introducing legal ramifications for those who pay for sexual services gathered momentum after a man was arrested in November for allegedly illegally employing a 12-year-old Thai girl at a Tokyo private-room massage parlor and forcing her to provide sexual services to male customers.
Japan's 1956 Anti-Prostitution Act makes it illegal for individuals to offer paid sexual services to an unspecified number of people, saying the practice harms their dignity and public decency. The law sets punishments for those who publicly solicit.
The law does not allow for the penalization of customers who engage sex workers. However, when the sex worker is a minor, those who pay for such services are liable to be punished the under the child prostitution and child pornography law.
When a lawmaker asked the government about the need to introduce punishment for those who pay for sex, in a Diet session in November, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi to start to consider a change. The ministry then began investigating the situation, including assessing existing laws in other countries.
The expert panel, set to be formed in or near March, is expected to discuss introducing a clause to the act that encompasses punishments to those who engage sex workers or raising the statutory penalty for prostitutes who solicit, the source said.© KYODO
Garthgoyle
How about using the existing laws against sex with a minor, child prostitution and rape?
OssanAmerica
This is a good thing.
It has been a long unfair practice in ma y countries to punish the sex service providers but not the recepients of that service.
RonJB
Or, as it isn't going to stop no matter how harsh you make the laws, legalise sex work and give the workers legal protection/job security?
Over the age of 18, of course.
Jay
Good. The reason why an estimated 30% of Japanese women engage in prostitution - including compensated dating, soaplands, "delivery health" etc (or have at some point been involved) is because there's an ENDLESS supply of desperate, entitled LOSERS actually willing to pay for it, creating and sustaining the demand. Get rid of that demand by criminalizing them and the supply collapses almost immediately - fewer women enter the trade, and the overall exploitation shrinks because the economic incentive evaporates.
Punishing those dorks will starve the market, protect the vulnerable, reduce human trafficking, and will force them to deal with their own issues instead of outsourcing them to exploited women. Win-win for society, especially in a country with Japan's massive demographic issues.
Monty
This article is very confusing.
What exactly does that mean?
Is it about sexual intercourse only, or is it about all sexual services?
Does it mean that everybody who goes to a Thai massage, a soapland, or do order the delivery health service will be punished?
If yes, then it is the end of all the massage parlors, delivery health services, soaplands and Love Hotels.
And thousands of people who are working in the Sex industry will loose their jobs.
I think that is a bad idea.
Jay
And oh, a downvote on ANY post celebrating the punishment of buyers instantly out you as one of the losers who pays for sex. Consider smashing that minus button your public confession.
Monty
And another thing...if the government will put a law to punish everybody who pays for any kind of sexual service, and the result of that would be that all the sexual institutions have to close, I guarantee you that the rape cases in Japan will sky-rocket increase.
In my personal opinion, it is better to make sexual work legal from the age of 18.
Same as RonJB said in his comment.
okinawarides
That would affect a lot of politicians here, wonder how robust the changes will be.
Nancy
Nothing objectionable about a legal sex industry having employees of a designated age desiring to partake of consensual acts for an exchange of money.
No need for morality police.
TaiwanIsNotChina
And there are many countries that do the opposite which is equally disgraceful.
Jay
Having said that, as much of a positive this is, it’s also another example of GOVERNMENTS obsessing over micromanaging personal lives.
Hey J-GOV: FIX the roads, COLLECT the garbage, enforce REAL crime laws, deliver CORE services without treating adults like kids. That's ALL people want from government. The rest is just costly, intrusive theater while the country continues to quietly rot.