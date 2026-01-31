Gov't to discuss legal change to punish people who pay for sex

Japan's Justice Ministry plans to set up a panel of experts tasked with considering a legal revision to introduce punishment for those who engage sex workers, after questions on the issue were raised in the Diet, a source close to the matter said.

Debate about introducing legal ramifications for those who pay for sexual services gathered momentum after a man was arrested in November for allegedly illegally employing a 12-year-old Thai girl at a Tokyo private-room massage parlor and forcing her to provide sexual services to male customers.

Japan's 1956 Anti-Prostitution Act makes it illegal for individuals to offer paid sexual services to an unspecified number of people, saying the practice harms their dignity and public decency. The law sets punishments for those who publicly solicit.

The law does not allow for the penalization of customers who engage sex workers. However, when the sex worker is a minor, those who pay for such services are liable to be punished the under the child prostitution and child pornography law.

When a lawmaker asked the government about the need to introduce punishment for those who pay for sex, in a Diet session in November, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi to start to consider a change. The ministry then began investigating the situation, including assessing existing laws in other countries.

The expert panel, set to be formed in or near March, is expected to discuss introducing a clause to the act that encompasses punishments to those who engage sex workers or raising the statutory penalty for prostitutes who solicit, the source said.

© KYODO