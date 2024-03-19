Gov't to require sex offense checks for those applying to work with children

Japan's cabinet on Tuesday endorsed a bill aimed at stopping convicted sex offenders from working with children by creating a system requiring schools and other employers to have 20-year background checks conducted on candidates.
Parents and child support groups have been calling for the introduction of the system, dubbed the "Japanese DBS," similar to the British government's Disclosure and Barring Service, following a series of cases in which children have been sexually abused by authority figures.
The government plans to submit the bill to the current Diet session, and the system is expected to begin operating around 2026, according to government officials.
"The bill is important from the perspective of raising awareness about protecting children from sexual violence on a societal level," Ayuko Kato, minister responsible for the Children and Families Agency, told a press conference.
Under the system, schools, day care centers and kindergartens will be required to refer job candidates for criminal background checks conducted by the Children and Families Agency.
If the agency confirms the jobseeker has a sex offense conviction in the last 20 years, it will notify the individual and give them the option of declining the job offer.
If the individual chooses not to decline the offer, the agency will inform the prospective employer of the outcome of the background check.
Cram schools, afterschool clubs, athletic clubs and other private entities can also voluntarily sign up to the program. By participating, they will receive official certification that can be used in marketing materials.
The bill also requires employers to take precautionary safety measures if they determine existing employees are convicted sex offenders.
In those cases, employers will remove the employees from roles that bring them into contact with children or ensure they will not be alone with a child. If precautionary measures are not considered sufficient, they can also fire the employees.
Employers will be permitted to look into employees against whom allegations have been made, even if they do not have a criminal record, based on complaints from children or parents.
The government plans to compile guidelines laying out criteria for employers to use when implementing precautionary measures or dealing with an allegation against a worker.
Although Japanese law states a criminal record should be expunged 10 years after the guilty person has completed their prison sentence, due to high rates of recidivism among sex offenders records will remain on the database for 20 years.
If a person is convicted of a sex crime but punished with a fine rather than a prison sentence, their record is expunged after 10 years.
Criminal records subject to disclosure would be limited to those finalized in courts, excluding cases in which charges were dropped due to a settlement or other reasons.
In addition to criminal law offenses, records of violations of local ordinances, such as against groping and voyeurism, will be included in background checks.© KYODO
CaptDingleheimer
You mean child molesters are currently allowed to work with children in Japan? And this is such a low priority that it still won't take effect for a couple more years? GTFO.... WTF
Lindsay
However, sex offenders’ databases are only prefectural. There have been a few cases of teachers barred from teaching in one prefecture because of child sex offenses and they reoffend in another prefecture while working as a teacher. This move means nothing until Japan creates a national database of child sex offenders, like other countries have had for decades.
Coulda been
Why would a sex offender have records expunged after time.
Once on, you should stay on, no ifs or buts.
Newgirlintown
You mean this wasn’t already a thing?!!
Yubaru
Don't know if people noticed but there are a huge number of offenders that go no where near any of the children in this age group. They prey on elementary and JHS girls, and many times it's their teachers.
Better do due diligence and include those looking to work there are well!
Yubaru
Right, like the 18 year old who has sex with his 16 year old GF and gets put on the registry for the rest of his life.
You openly advocate for ruining a young persons life for that? "No if's or buts?"
Dude that is seriously beyond punishment and pure revenge!
It should be based on a case by case basis!
Yubaru
Currently, yes, but this bill will make it nationalized.
sakurasuki
So as long they are not working with school, childcare and nursery they will just fine?
David Brent
Japan is basically paradise for a pedo. Unbelievable such a system isn’t already in place.