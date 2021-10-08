Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Gov’t panel recommends GPS devices for suspects out on bail

TOKYO

An advisory panel to Japan’s Ministry of Justice has recommended that legislation be submitted to the Diet, requiring suspects who are out on bail awaiting trial wear GPS monitoring devices to prevent their escape.

The proposal is the result of a series of discussions held by a committee belonging to the Legislative Council after former Nissan Chairman Carlo Ghosn escaped from Japan in December 2019, while out on bail, Sankei Shimbun reported. Bail is being granted in an increasing number of cases and the panel said a GPS system is needed to ensure that suspects appear in court.

The panel said that a GPS device will allow authorities to keep an eye on the whereabouts of defendants and if they go to an airport or seaport, for example, they will be detained for questioning.

Defendants out on bail will also be liable to further penalties if they are stay away from their designated home for longer than allowed, unless they have special permission.

