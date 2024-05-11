Graffiti found at mausoleum of Emperor Meiji

Graffiti has been found at the mausoleum of Emperor Meiji in Kyoto, prompting an office of the Imperial Household Agency managing the area to file a criminal complaint.

A visitor found multiple black letters sprayed on a stone fence and a special washbasin used for cleansing hands before entering a sacred site on May 3 and reported it to the office.

They are both located at the top of the main staircase of 230 steps and accessible anytime.

"We resent the thoughtless behavior. We do not want anything like this to happen again," an official said.

