crime

Graffiti found at mausoleum of Emperor Meiji

TOKYO

Graffiti has been found at the mausoleum of Emperor Meiji in Kyoto, prompting an office of the Imperial Household Agency managing the area to file a criminal complaint.

A visitor found multiple black letters sprayed on a stone fence and a special washbasin used for cleansing hands before entering a sacred site on May 3 and reported it to the office.

They are both located at the top of the main staircase of 230 steps and accessible anytime.

"We resent the thoughtless behavior. We do not want anything like this to happen again," an official said.

There is scum that walks this planet that thinks the rest of the world wants to look at their childish scribble. Worse are the pond scum who travel to do this. This article just gave the pathetic losers who did this the attention they crave, with little else to occupy their microscopic brains.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

