Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Graffiti targeting Wuhan residents over virus found at Yasukuni shrine

1 Comment
TOKYO

Graffiti directing threats at residents of Wuhan, the epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak, has been found in a public restroom at the war-linked Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo, police said Tuesday.

Written in Japanese, the threats included a call to "kill all" of the city's residents.

The graffiti was scribbled on the walls of the male restroom at the shrine, seen by Japan's Asian neighbors as a symbol of its past militarism. The police are investigating the incident as a case of property damage.

The threats, written using what appeared to be black marker, were first discovered Monday afternoon.

The shrine honors convicted war criminals, along with more than 2.4 million war dead.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Such a shame that Abe didn't get his constitution changed(lol), then these morons could fail to get into the military and lament that they weren't the first with boots on the ground to attack innocent Chinese citizens being oppressed by their own government. Some days I wonder why I even bother to go through the news.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

9 Japanese Museums You Can Tour Virtually

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #79: Golden Week 2020 Downgraded to Gaman Week

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Careers

Entrepreneurs On The Rise

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Proper Etiquette For Quitting Your Job In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Aomori

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon