Grape grower arrested for abandoning wife’s corpse in Hokkaido

Police in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 36-year-old wife in a mountainous area near the city of Mikasa.

According to police, Yuki Arai, a grape grower, killed his wife Chie and dumped her body in the mountains on or around Nov 2, Fuji TV reported.

On Nov 5, Arai filed a missing persons report at Iwamizawa police station, claiming that his wife had gone out and not returned home. However, on Tuesday, Arai told police he had killed his wife and dumped her body in the mountains. Acting on Arai’s statement, police found his wife’s partially skeletonize body on a snow-covered slope several meters from a pathway at around 7 p.m.

Police said they plan to upgrade the charge against Arai to murder.

Arai and his wife not only cultivated grapes for wine production, but also made their own wine. Last April, the couple began to live separately, and Chie was staying at an acquaintance's home in Iwamizawa City with her eldest son.

© Japan Today