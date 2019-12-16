Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Groper says he couldn’t resist 'young females’ breasts'

6 Comments
By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

On Dec 12, police officers in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, arrested a man on charges of groping three women. The first incident took place at approximately 6:55 p.m. on Oct 18 when the man fondled the chest of a woman on the street in Saiwai Ward. Less than 30 minutes later, he grabbed and embraced another victim from behind, also in Saiwai Ward, and shortly after 9 p.m. on Nov 1, he grabbed yet another Saiwai Ward victim.

The man has admitted to the charges, and offered a common explanation for such crimes in Japan: “I am interested in young female’s breasts, so I wanted to touch them.”

Typical old pervert who can’t control his jail-bait fetishes, right? Well, not exactly. First off, the groper isn’t that old; he’s only 18, a Chinese-nationality resident who’s attending vocational school. The three woman were aged 24, 29 and 41. All three have full-time office jobs, and were presumably on their way home from work at the time the incidents took place.

This is actually the man’s second time to be arrested, as he was also arrested on charges of groping a 23-year-old woman on Nov 22.

Source: Kanagawa Shimbun, Yahoo! Japan News via Otakomu

Do JT staff actually ‘read’ and understand posted articles or is any old crap acceptable?

I think you answered your own question with the last 4 words!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

