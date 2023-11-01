Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ground Self-Defense Force member arrested after hugging, groping woman on street

ITAMI, Hyogo

Hyogo prefectural police have arrested a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) on suspicion of sexual assault after he allegedly hugged and groped a 21-year-old woman on the street.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:20 a.m. on Sept 16 in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, Kyodo News reported.

The suspect, Tsuguto Shimoharaguchi, 28, is stationed at Camp Itami in Hyogo Prefecture. Following his arrest on Tuesday, he was quoted by police as saying,“Although I was aware the woman did not consent, I couldn’t help myself and acted on impulse.”

According to the warrant, Shimoharaguchi approached the woman as she was walking along a street. The woman told police he grabbed her and forcibly took her to a deserted location where he hugged and groped her.

Police said Shimoharaguchi emerged as the suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. He has also been charged with a similar offense in Hokkaido on Oct 11, police said.

