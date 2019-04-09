Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Group investigated for placing bed in center of Shibuya scramble crossing

5 Comments
TOKYO

Police are investigating a group of men who took part in a prank at Shibuya’s busy scramble crossing and then posted a video of it on YouTube and Twitter.

The video, which was posted on March 28 on the Twitter account of @joeANDdream, who is said to have a huge following on both Twitter and YouTube, shows him lying on a bed as it is carried by four men who deposit him in the middle of the scramble crossing as soon as the traffic lights turn red.

Pedestrians can be seen taking photos and filming him. Just before the traffic lights turn green, the four pick up the bed and run off the crossing, dropping it in the process.

Police said the five face a charge of violating the Road Traffic Law.

During peak hours of the day, about 3,000 people move through the scramble crossing when the walk signal turns green, police estimate.

The green crossing light was on so no danger to anyone. Japan needs to lighten up.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Don't give these types of vlogging douchebags a stage.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Could have at least used a futon.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

But this is a prank, just a prank. By definition a good prank is audacious. Just tell them not to do it again because of the potential disturbance and let then go without further consequence. What's wrong with this country?

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

They have transgressed the unwritten law, and created a public spectacle causing laughter. Punishment under the 1907 Minor Offenses Act is called for.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They didn't obstruct traffic, so Road Traffic Law was not violated. Or was it? I forgot, this is Japan...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Is it October 31st already?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

