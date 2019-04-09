Group investigated for placing bed in center of Shibuya scramble crossing

Police are investigating a group of men who took part in a prank at Shibuya’s busy scramble crossing and then posted a video of it on YouTube and Twitter.

The video, which was posted on March 28 on the Twitter account of @joeANDdream, who is said to have a huge following on both Twitter and YouTube, shows him lying on a bed as it is carried by four men who deposit him in the middle of the scramble crossing as soon as the traffic lights turn red.

Pedestrians can be seen taking photos and filming him. Just before the traffic lights turn green, the four pick up the bed and run off the crossing, dropping it in the process.

Police said the five face a charge of violating the Road Traffic Law.

During peak hours of the day, about 3,000 people move through the scramble crossing when the walk signal turns green, police estimate.

