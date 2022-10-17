Brawl involving 100 customers breaks out at Tokyo skyscraper restaurant

Police were called to a restaurant in a Tokyo skyscraper Sunday after a mass brawl broke out among a group of some 100 customers who had booked out the venue.
Most of the people had left when officers arrived at the modern French restaurant on the 58th floor of the landmark Sunshine 60 tower in the Ikebukuro district, with just a man who had suffered a minor head injury and some others still there, the police said.
No arrests have been made but investigations continue, they said, adding the scene was littered with broken beer bottles and glasses.
A restaurant clerk made an emergency call around 6:30 p.m. after the group started eating and drinking around 6 p.m. and suddenly got into a fight, they said. There were no other customers other than members of the group.© KYODO
garypen
"There were no other customers other than members of the group."
Gosh. I wonder what larger organization this "group" belonged to. I guess we'll never know.
But, I'll bet there were a lot of sunglasses and hair gel worn at that gathering.
Chabbawanga
Probably members of the LDP arguing over what Abe's greatest achievement was.
Fighto!
Sounds like Japanese gangsters. And if so, the restaurant management should be investigated. It is illegal to do business with Yakuza.
Hiro
The news definitely exaggerated the whole thing. There is probably around a 100 customer there but only a couple of guys fought while the rest watch or try to break up the fight. And most probably left after seeing things getting out of hand.
wallace
Very un Japanese
Meiyouwenti
No mention of nationalities of the brawlers.
Larr Flint
Heard it was Chinese mafia.
JTLurker
Involving 100 is incorrect it was 10 members of the party. It was the Chinese Dragon group celebrating the release of a member from Prison. Clickbait headline here is a Japanese link
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/5a9badab4d7178c208588da6d729fa3fb0eecb75
crowbag
"you call this bisque?!" throws punch
Farmboy
Good food and drink, nice view, entertaining fights,,,, what more could one want?
noriahojanen
It's a gang group calling themselves "Chinese Dragon." They were holding a party for one(s?) just released from prison.
Their background and cultural heritage are a bit complicated. The group members are Japanese nationals, the second or third generations of Japanese war orphans who were abandoned and raised in China at the time of war end. Those orphans as well as their kids were born and growing up in China, some may be "half" with Chinese and Japanese parents, and accompanied their Japanese parents going "home" to Japan. Many are unable to speak Japanese.
Though the former war orphans' (mal-) adaptation had already been addressed, the acculturation issues for their offspring are rather new and overlooked.
Arisa
More likely JT posters arguing over how to spell cat.
Arisa
Because everyone know who it was, and it was not Japanese.
Arisa
Probably foreign tourist arguing about Masks.