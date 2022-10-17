Brawl involving 100 customers breaks out at Tokyo skyscraper restaurant

Police were called to a restaurant in a Tokyo skyscraper Sunday after a mass brawl broke out among a group of some 100 customers who had booked out the venue.

Most of the people had left when officers arrived at the modern French restaurant on the 58th floor of the landmark Sunshine 60 tower in the Ikebukuro district, with just a man who had suffered a minor head injury and some others still there, the police said.

No arrests have been made but investigations continue, they said, adding the scene was littered with broken beer bottles and glasses.

A restaurant clerk made an emergency call around 6:30 p.m. after the group started eating and drinking around 6 p.m. and suddenly got into a fight, they said. There were no other customers other than members of the group.

