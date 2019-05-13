Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: YOUTUBE
crime

Group referred to prosecutors for bed prank at Shibuya crossing

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police referred a group of pranksters to prosecutors on Monday over a stunt in which they placed a bed with a YouTuber inside in the middle of Tokyo's famed Shibuya scramble crossing while pedestrians were traversing it.

The six men and one woman in their 20s and 30s have admitted to being involved, saying they "wanted to create a fun video that would attract viewers," police said.

In the video, four men rush to place a bed in the middle of the busy crossing just as the lights turned green for pedestrians at around 4:30 p.m. on March 27.

A mass of people then stop to take pictures and videos of the YouTuber from Tokyo, who pretends to be asleep.

The men then lift up the bed with the YouTuber still inside to hurry to safety before the pedestrian lights turned red.

The YouTube video, which was uploaded in late March, was taken by a man and woman in their 30s at the YouTuber's request, the police said.

The police were first alerted to the video by viewers who considered the prank to be dangerous.

There have been recurring incidents of YouTubers causing trouble as they increasingly take more risks in their attempts to gain more followers.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Japanese Spring Recipe: Steamed Rice With Bamboo Shoots (Takenoko Gohan)

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Climb

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhoods

Yoyogi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #30

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad