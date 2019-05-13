Group referred to prosecutors for bed prank at Shibuya crossing

Police referred a group of pranksters to prosecutors on Monday over a stunt in which they placed a bed with a YouTuber inside in the middle of Tokyo's famed Shibuya scramble crossing while pedestrians were traversing it.

The six men and one woman in their 20s and 30s have admitted to being involved, saying they "wanted to create a fun video that would attract viewers," police said.

In the video, four men rush to place a bed in the middle of the busy crossing just as the lights turned green for pedestrians at around 4:30 p.m. on March 27.

A mass of people then stop to take pictures and videos of the YouTuber from Tokyo, who pretends to be asleep.

The men then lift up the bed with the YouTuber still inside to hurry to safety before the pedestrian lights turned red.

The YouTube video, which was uploaded in late March, was taken by a man and woman in their 30s at the YouTuber's request, the police said.

The police were first alerted to the video by viewers who considered the prank to be dangerous.

There have been recurring incidents of YouTubers causing trouble as they increasingly take more risks in their attempts to gain more followers.

