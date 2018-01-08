Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

GSDF member arrested for stabbing woman

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Togane, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on suspicion of attempting to kill a 19-year-old woman.

Police said that at around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Masaya Yoshimura, who is assigned to the Obihiro base of the GSDF in Hokkaido, stabbed the woman with whom he had been in a relationship, several times in the back and stomach at her house, Fuji TV reported. 

Police said Yoshimura fled from the house on foot. The woman’s father contacted 110 and a police patrol car picked up Yoshimura who was walking along the street about 1.5 kilometers away. Prior to his arrest, Yoshimura also called 110 to say he had stabbed someone.

The woman, who is a vocational school student, was taken to hospital and remained in a stable condition on Monday.

A spokesperson for the GSDF base in Obihiro said Yoshimura had been on leave between Dec 22 and Jan 5 but had not returned to the base on Jan 6.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Jan 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To All Events You Can’t Miss In Tokyo This Year

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week in Japan Jan. 8-14, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Start (And Finish) Your New Year In Japan Right

Savvy Tokyo

Zoos and Aquariums

Aqua Park Shinagawa

GaijinPot Travel