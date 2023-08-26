Newsletter Signup Register / Login
GSDF member arrested for unlawful entry into woman’s apartment

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old member of the Ground Self-Defense Force on suspicion of unlawful entry into a 55-year-old woman’s apartment.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. Saturday in Toyohira Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said Ikumi Uzu, who is stationed at the GSDF base at Higashichitose, entered the first-floor apartment via an unlocked living room window.

The woman’s husband heard a noise and subdued Uzu, while his wife called police.

Police said neither the woman nor her husband know Uzu and that they are questioning Uzu about his motive for entering the apartment.

