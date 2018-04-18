Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

GSDF member arrested over attempted murder of 3-month-old son

CHIBA

Police in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, said Wednesday they have arrested a 30-year-old member of the Ground Self-Defense Force on suspicion of attempted murder after he strangled his three-month-old son at their home.

According to police, Kiyofumi Tsukamoto, a sergeant third class assigned to the GSDF’s Matsudo base, strangled his second son in the living room at around 7:50 p.m. on April 13, Fuji TV reported. The child’s mother, who was in another room, noticed the color had gone from the baby’s face and asked a neighbor to call 119 while she tended to her child.

The baby was taken to hospital where doctors noticed strangulation marks on his neck and notified a child welfare center about a case of suspected child abuse. The center then contacted police.

The baby’s condition is not life-threatening, hospital officials said.

Police said Tsukamoto has admitted to strangling his son. He was quoted as saying he lost his temper because the baby wouldn’t stop crying.

Tsukamoto lives with his wife and three children.

