crime

GSDF member arrested over wife’s murder

OSAKA

Police in Izumi, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old member of the Ground Self Defense Force on suspicion of killing his 31-year-old wife.

According to police, Naoki Iguchi, a sergeant 3rd class assigned to the GSDF base at Shinodayama, strangled his wife Tomoko at their apartment at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Iguchi called his commanding officer at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning and told him he had killed his wife and the officer called 110.

Police said the couple had consulted them about both inflicting domestic violence on each other on three occasions between October 2016 and last September, but neither party filed a criminal complaint. Tomoko consulted police once more by herself last November.

