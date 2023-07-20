GSDF recruit who killed 2 instructors to undergo psychiatric test

A Ground Self-Defense Force recruit who fatally shot two of his instructors and injured another during a live-fire training exercise in central Japan last month will be subjected to a psychiatric evaluation, prosecutors said Thursday.

The 18-year-old will be detained for approximately four months through Nov. 24 for the examination, the Gifu Summary Court said after accepting the request by prosecutors for his detention.

According to investigative sources, the recruit said he intended to obtain GSDF ammunition and felt no personal animosity toward the three men. His name will likely be reported by media outlets if prosecutors indict him after the evaluation.

The incident occurred at an indoor firing range in Gifu Prefecture on June 14.

He is suspected of murdering Yasuchika Kikumatsu, 52, and Kosuke Yashiro, 25, and attempting to murder another instructor, who sustained a serious injury to his leg.

