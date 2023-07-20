Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

GSDF recruit who killed 2 instructors to undergo psychiatric test

0 Comments
GIFU

A Ground Self-Defense Force recruit who fatally shot two of his instructors and injured another during a live-fire training exercise in central Japan last month will be subjected to a psychiatric evaluation, prosecutors said Thursday.

The 18-year-old will be detained for approximately four months through Nov. 24 for the examination, the Gifu Summary Court said after accepting the request by prosecutors for his detention.

According to investigative sources, the recruit said he intended to obtain GSDF ammunition and felt no personal animosity toward the three men. His name will likely be reported by media outlets if prosecutors indict him after the evaluation.

The incident occurred at an indoor firing range in Gifu Prefecture on June 14.

He is suspected of murdering Yasuchika Kikumatsu, 52, and Kosuke Yashiro, 25, and attempting to murder another instructor, who sustained a serious injury to his leg.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel