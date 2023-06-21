GSDF shooting suspect says he planned to get hold of ammunition

A Ground Self-Defense Force recruit who has been initially charged with shooting one of three instructors during a training exercise at a firing range in central Japan has told investigators his plan was to get hold of GSDF ammunition, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The 18-year-old made the remarks shortly after the attack, which occurred during a live-fire training session at an indoor range in Gifu Prefecture on June 14, resulting in the deaths of Yasuchika Kikumatsu, 52, and Kosuke Yashiro, 25. Another instructor, Yusuke Hara, 25, was also seriously injured.

The recruit has not responded to questioning since he was referred to prosecutors on charges of murdering Yashiro on Thursday, the sources said.

Kikumatsu and Hara were in charge of handing out ammunition to the GSDF recruits during the exercise, the sources said. The recruit appears to have targeted Kikumatsu, but also shot Yashiro in the process after he tried to stop him from firing, according to the sources.

The recruit told police that he knew Yashiro before the incident and did not intend to kill him, the sources said.

Authorities are considering subjecting the recruit, who has claimed no personal animosity toward the victims nor dissatisfaction with the GSDF, to a mental evaluation, according to the sources.

