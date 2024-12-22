Guest arrested for assaulting hotel employee in Hokkaido

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 20-year-old employee of the hotel in which he was staying.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

After being punched by the man, the employee called 110 and said he had been assaulted by a guest.

Police said the man was intoxicated when they arrived. They said he has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I didn’t punch him.”

The employee was not injured.

