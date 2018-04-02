Gull found in Miyagi with dart lodged in its head

A black-headed gull with what appears to be a paper dart lodged in its head has been found in a canal in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, local officials said Monday.

The bird continues to eat and fly, and does not appear weakened. The prefectural government is considering capturing the bird to remove the object and the local police have launched an investigation into a possible violation of the wild birds protection act.

After police received a report from a resident on March 28 about the gull in a canal in Ishinomaki, a prefectural government official confirmed the bird had a 10-centimeter-long object lodged in the left side of its head.

"I have never seen a gull in such a state. It looks painful and I feel sorry" for the bird, 8-year-old Minkai Matsuo said.

