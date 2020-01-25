Gynecologist arrested for sexually assaulting pregnant woman

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 55-year-old gynecologist on suspicion of sexually assaulting a pregnant woman in her 30s at his clinic last November.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Yayoi Clinic in Adachi Ward at around 2:45 p.m. on Nov 21, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Masayuki Yaoi, who was arrested on Thursday, is director of the clinic. They said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying “the woman was my type.”

The woman told police Yayoi asked her “Please tell me that you like me,” then forcibly kissed her, groped her breasts and the lower part of her body during an examination.

After the incident, the woman went to a nearby koban (police box) to report what had happened. Police said they are questioning Yayoi about whether he has sexually molested any other patients.

