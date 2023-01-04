Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Hacker group Anonymous claims to have disrupted Shibuya Ward’s official website

TOKYO

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo says its website has been disrupted by a cyberattack, claimed by international hacker group Anonymous.

The ward first warned the public on its Twitter account at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday that its official website was difficult to access. The site was still not accessible on Thursday afternoon. Ward officials said the disruption appears to have been caused by a DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack which overloads the site with traffic. 

A Twitter account allegedly belonging to Anonymous carried a post on Tuesday that read, “Since Shibuya Ward shuts down its homeless shelters, we’ve shut down Shibuya Ward’s website.” The Twitter post featured hashtags in Japanese reading “Mitake Park Development” and “Jingu-Dori Park Forced Eviction.”

These hashtags refer to the increased threats of forced evictions against the homeless in encampments in Mitake Park ahead of a planned redevelopment project.

The ward has said it is arranging for homeless people to stay in apartments which it is renting from companies.

