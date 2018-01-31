Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Hackers disperse stolen cryptocurrency to about 20 digital addresses

TOKYO

The hackers who stole roughly $530 million in cryptocurrency from Tokyo-based exchange Coincheck last week have dispersed the stolen NEM coins to around 20 digital addresses in an apparent attempt to avoid being traced, Kyodo News confirmed on Wednesday.

According to online records seen by Kyodo News, the NEM coins, stolen in the largest-ever theft of cryptocurrency by hackers, were first transferred to a single unidentified address in the early hours of Friday before being dispersed to nine addresses.

Some of the coins were moved again between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday, this time a total of 11 times in increments of 100 (roughly $75) to 10 different addresses, according to the NEM blockchain ledger, an online record of such transactions.

The Singapore-based NEM.io Foundation, which is helping Coincheck to trace the stolen coins, said it had also confirmed the latest movements.

The foundation says it has "tagged" the stolen coins as tainted assets, making them easily identifiable if traded through a regulated exchange.

Interesting, like a spy novel. I wonder if bitcoins can also be tracked. This must be some consolation to fleeced investors.

This is pretty cool and may actually end up show casing cryptocurrencies.

Not like cash and gold is traceable like this, is it.

Nonetheless my speculative positions in crypto currencies are all down in yen value today (again), it looks like the bubble may have popped when bitcoin futures were launched.

How can I get my digital address to them?

