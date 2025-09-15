 Japan Today
crime

Haneda Airport security officer arrested for stealing passenger's cash during baggage inspection

1 Comment
TOKYO

A 21-year-old security inspector working at Haneda Airport in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of stealing 90,000 yen in cash from a passenger.

According to police, the suspect, Ryu Matsumoto, is an employee of a security company that conducts carry-on baggage inspections on behalf of airlines at Haneda Airport, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Matsumoto is suspected of stealing 90,000 yen from a passenger in his 30s at the domestic security inspection area of ​​Haneda Airport's Terminal 1 just before 6:30 p.m. on Sept 13.

The passenger had put the cash on a tray along with his backpack. Police said Matsumoto, who was assisting passengers, took the cash, put it in his shirt pocket and hid it in a toilet paper roll in a nearby restroom cubicle.

After completing the inspection, the passenger noticed the cash was missing and informed another security inspector. Police said security camera footage showed Matsumoto behaving suspiciously.

Police said Matsumoto has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I stole the money for the thrill of it. My job is physically demanding and I was thinking of quitting. I wanted money for living expenses."

Police said Matsumoto also said, "Since August this year, I have stolen about 1.5 million yen from wallets placed on trays 70 to 80 times.”

1 Comment
"Since August this year, I have stolen about 1.5 million yen from wallets placed on trays 70 to 80 times.”

Seems like they need to have better security at the security checks.

