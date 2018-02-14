Haneda gift shop employee robbed of Y4 mil

A man accosted an employee of a Haneda Airport gift shop and stole a bag containing 4 million yen in cash, police said.

According to police, the robbery occurred at around 9 p.m. Monday in Terminal 2, Sankei Shimbun reported. The employee had closed the shop and was leaving via the employees’ entrance and exit area when the man threatened her from behind with a knife and demanded the bag containing the money.

The woman was not injured.

He is described as being in his 30s, about 170 cos tall, and was wearing a black top over gray pants, and gray cap.

Police are examining airport surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man.

© Japan Today