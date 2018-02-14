Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Haneda gift shop employee robbed of Y4 mil

1 Comment
TOKYO

A man accosted an employee of a Haneda Airport gift shop and stole a bag containing 4 million yen in cash, police said.

According to police, the robbery occurred at around 9 p.m. Monday in Terminal 2, Sankei Shimbun reported. The employee had closed the shop and was leaving via the employees’ entrance and exit area when the man threatened her from behind with a knife and demanded the bag containing the money.

The woman was not injured.

He is described as being in his 30s, about 170 cos tall, and was wearing a black top over gray pants, and gray cap.

Police are examining airport surveillance camera footage to try and identify the man.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Why is any female carrying such a large amount of money alone?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Sakurajima

GaijinPot Travel

Organic Lifestyle

Shellista – 100% Natural and Safe Disinfecting Deodorant

Insight Japan Today

Awkward English Teacher Interviews in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Luxury Living

Mochi Pounding at Motoazabu Hills

Insight Japan Today

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: Speech & Language Pathologist Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

Organic Lifestyle

Domestic and Imported Organic Products In-store!

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant