Head of animal welfare group arrested for abusing dogs and cats at her home

A woman who is the representative director of an animal welfare organization in Tokyo has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Animal Welfare Act.

Police said Rumi Marunouchi 47, the representative director of Nana-chan's House, a shelter for rescued dogs and cats, is suspected of abusing 29 dogs and 10 cats at her home in Shinagawa Ward, NTV reported.

According to police, over 30 dog and cat carcasses, as well as feces, were found lying around the house.

Nearby residents had complained about excessive barking and the foul odor from feces and urine, and Shinagawa Ward had issued an administrative guidance to the organization.

Police said Marunouchi explained that she had found homes for 400 animals so far. She also said her son, who was living with her, moved out last December, and she was left to take care of the animals alone, but got tired of cleaning up.

© Japan Today