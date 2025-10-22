Judo school head gets 22 years in prison for sexually assaulting students

The Chiba District Court has sentenced a 33-year-old male judo instructor to 22 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting and abusing students of his judo school.

According to the ruling, Yuta Ishino was convicted of sexually assaulting female students who were participating in judo camps at lodging facilities in Chiba Prefecture between 2021 and 2024, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Ishino gave several female students under the age of 13 sleeping pills at a training camp and then sexually assaulted them after they passed out.

In handing down the court ruling, the presiding noted that the offenses were "habitual and vicious.”

Ishino was also found guilty of assaulting a 10-year-old elementary school-aged boy by forcibly pouring soy sauce into his mouth in the dining room of a guesthouse in Minamiboso City, Chiba Prefecture, on May 5, 2023. Ishino made the boy lie face up on a tatami mat floor and poured soy sauce into his mouth while other children watched.

The boy spat the soy sauce out and was not injured.

