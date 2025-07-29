Headless pigeon carcass found at Kobe apartment building

The headless carcass of a pigeon was found at an apartment building in Kobe, police said Monday.

According to police, a 65-year-old woman who lives in the building in Chuo Ward found the carcass impaled on an iron lattice fence on the landing of the third floor at around 7:50 p.m. on July 26, Sankei Shimbun reported. Its head has not been found.

Police said an examination showed the pigeon’s head had been severed by a sharp blade.

A headless pigeon carcass was also found in Kita Ward in Kobe in June.

