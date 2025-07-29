 Japan Today
Headless pigeon carcass found at Kobe apartment building

2 Comments
KOBE

The headless carcass of a pigeon was found at an apartment building in Kobe, police said Monday.

According to police, a 65-year-old woman who lives in the building in Chuo Ward found the carcass impaled on an iron lattice fence on the landing of the third floor at around 7:50 p.m. on July 26, Sankei Shimbun reported. Its head has not been found. 

Police said an examination showed the pigeon’s head had been severed by a sharp blade. 

A headless pigeon carcass was also found in Kita Ward in Kobe in June.

Can someone explain why this is even considered newsworthy? At worst, it seems like one neighbor threatening another. Or is there some special significance I'm missing?

Oh no, sounds like a potential serial killer, they often start off with small animals you see.

Well, wasn’t that kid who put that head on a school post a few years back in Kobe also doing similar. Could be a copy cat who may take his sadistic urges further and murder a human. Best to check CCTV and all that, better safe than sorry.

