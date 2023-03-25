High court denies man’s appeal over life sentence for killing his 3 children

The Fukuoka High Court has turned down the appeal of a 43-year-old man who was sentenced to life in prison last October for the murder of his three children in 2021.

The high court upheld the ruling by the Fukuoka District Court against Ryoji Tanaka who was convicted of killing his nine-year-old son Daisho, three-year-old son Rento and two-year-old daughter Hina in 2021, Kyodo News reported.

Police discovered the body of Daisho in Tanaka’s apartment in Iizuka, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Feb 16, 2021, and the bodies of Rento and Hina a week later in a hotel room in Sakurajima, a mountainous island in Kagoshima Bay in Kagoshima Prefecture. The three children lived with their father in the apartment where Daisho’s body was found. Daiso had been dead for about a week before his body was found. An autopsy revealed he had died due to internal bleeding after being beaten.

Police traced Tanaka to the hotel where he and his other two children had been staying. When police forced their way into the hotel room, Tanaka jumped from the fourth floor to the ground, sustaining injuries to his torso. In the hotel room, police found the bodies of the two children, along with a suicide note. The children had been strangled to death.

Police found unused briquettes in a car rented by Tanaka who later told them that he had initially planned to commit a murder-suicide with the children in the vehicle.

In its appeal, Tanaka’s defense team argued that he was stressed out, as a single father, from looking after his three children, and worried about raising them.

